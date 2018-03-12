Paul Simon's farewell tour to stop in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon will soon be "Homeward Bound," as he embarks on a farewell tour of the same name.

The tour will make a Sept. 17 stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

During 50-plus years of performing, the 76-year-old Simon has created a body of work that includes 13 solo studio albums, plus five more studio albums as half of Simon & Garfunkel. Simon is the recipient of 16 Grammy Awards, three of which — "Bridge Over Troubled Water" (as Simon & Garfunkel), "Still Crazy after All These Years" and "Graceland" — were Album of the Year honorees.

In 2003, he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in Simon & Garfunkel, and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, both as a member of Simon & Garfunkel and as a solo artist.

Today Paul Simon announced the final dates of Homeward Bound - The Farewell Tour, visiting the east coast and culminating with four shows in the New York City area. For itinerary, please visit https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR #HomewardBound #PaulSimonFarewellTour @paulsimonmusic pic.twitter.com/WJv8kMfD1J — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) March 12, 2018

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief," Simon said in a release. "I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts."

The "Homeward Bound" tour will begin May 16 in Vancouver, Canada, and will wrap up with four New York City-area dates following Simon's Pittsburgh performance.

Tickets for the tour's final leg, including the Pittsburgh date, will go on public sale at 10 a.m. March 16 via livenation.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.