'Wild man' Ted Nugent to rock Palace Theatre

Known as one of rock's “wild men” for radio classics like “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Stranglehold” and “Wango Tango,” Ted Nugent will take the stage July 9 at Greensburg's Palace Theatre .

Nugent, 69, has a fan base who consider him a guitar hero, as well as those who support his love of hunting, his allegiance to his home state of Michigan, and his politically conservative views.

Over his lengthy career, Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums, performing at more than 6,500 high-octane live shows, and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the globe, according to a release.

Nugent was named Detroit's Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive, the release states.

Career highlights include the Amboy Dukes' hit “Journey to the Center of the Mind,” on through his solo career and performance with Damn Yankees and “High Enough,” a music chart and video success.

Nugent has been featured on VH1's “Behind the Music,” A&E's “Biography” and more.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will range from $50 to $70, with a limited number of opera boxes at $95. Tickets go on sale at noon March 16.

Details: 724-836-800 or thepalacetheater.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.