Music

Arctic Monkeys coming to Petersen Events Center this summer

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, March 12, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
The Arctic Monkeys, an English Rock band, announced their North American tour, which includes a stop in Pittsburgh on July 31 at Petersen Events Center in Oakland.
The Arctic Monkeys, an English Rock band, announced its North American tour, which includes a stop in on July 31 at Petersen Events Center in Oakland.

According to Rolling Stone, the group began when teenage neighbors Alex Turner and Jamie Cook received guitars for Christmas 2001. Soon the pair was rehearsing with school friends Andy Nicholson (bass) and Matt Helders (drums).

They began playing locally in mid-2003 and soon began handing out demos to fans, who file-shared the songs.

A 2005 EP, "Five Minutes with Arctic Monkeys," was pressed into limited-edition vinyl and CD, as well as digitally via iTunes, and they began playing small stages at British festivals, drawing large crowds. The band's debut single, "I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor," went to No. 1 in the U.K. Their first album "Whatever People Say I M, That's What I'm Not," became one of the fastest-selling British albums of all time.

Founding bassist Nicholson left the group and Nick O'Malley joined the band.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 16.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

