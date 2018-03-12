Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Josh Groban, Idina Menzel teaming up for tour, coming to Pittsburgh in November

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 12, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Josh Groban will play a straight-laced New York City detective on Netflix's 'The Good Cop.'
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Josh Groban will play a straight-laced New York City detective on Netflix's 'The Good Cop.'

Updated 14 hours ago

Get ready for some powerful pipes as Josh Groban and Idina Menzel head out on tour together this fall, including a stop Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

Groban last visited the Pittsburgh area in 2016 at what was then First Niagara Pavilion in Burgettstown.

Besides being a multiple-platinum-selling singer, Groban also is set to star opposite Tony Danza in Netflix's "The Good Cop." Danza's character, a disgraced NYPD officer, is the street-wise adviser to his cautious son, Groban. He has appeared in a number of TV series, including "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "The Office," and made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut last year in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

And if that weren't enough, Groban also is working on his eighth studio album.

Tony-Award-winner Menzel is probably best known for voicing Queen Elsa and singing the wildly popular song "Let It Go" in 2013's "Frozen." She also originated the character of Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, for which she won a Tony Award and sang another classic, "Defying Gravity."

Tickets for the November show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 16.

Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me