Josh Groban, Idina Menzel teaming up for tour, coming to Pittsburgh in November
Updated 14 hours ago
Get ready for some powerful pipes as Josh Groban and Idina Menzel head out on tour together this fall, including a stop Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.
Groban last visited the Pittsburgh area in 2016 at what was then First Niagara Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Besides being a multiple-platinum-selling singer, Groban also is set to star opposite Tony Danza in Netflix's "The Good Cop." Danza's character, a disgraced NYPD officer, is the street-wise adviser to his cautious son, Groban. He has appeared in a number of TV series, including "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and "The Office," and made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut last year in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."
And if that weren't enough, Groban also is working on his eighth studio album.
Tony-Award-winner Menzel is probably best known for voicing Queen Elsa and singing the wildly popular song "Let It Go" in 2013's "Frozen." She also originated the character of Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, for which she won a Tony Award and sang another classic, "Defying Gravity."
Tickets for the November show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 16.
Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com