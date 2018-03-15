The Beo String Quartet will perform at Rodef Shalom
The Beo String Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. March 26 at Rodef Shalom, 4905 Fifth Ave. in Shadyside.
Based locally, the quartet of Jason Neukom, Sean Neukom, Sandro Leal-Santiesteban and Ryan Ash performs in concert halls and music festivals across the country, presenting a mix of innovative new music and standard classical repertoire.
As the resident ensemble at the Charlotte, N.C. New Music Festival, the quartet holds a national competition for newly composed string quartets. The winner of last year's event was "Glass Blue Cleft," by Max Duykers, will be the featured work at the concert. The evening also includes quartets by Beethoven and Shostakovich.
This will be the quartet's only appearance in Pittsburgh this season.
The Concert Series at Rodef Shalom is free. There will be a reception following to meet the musicians.
Details: beostringquartet.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.