Music

Jamaican act Flourgon sues Miley Cyrus over 'We Can't Stop'

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 12:15 a.m.
Miley Cyrus performs Jan. 30, 2018, during the Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A GRAMMY Salute concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.
AFP/Getty Images
NEW YORK — Jamaican artist Flourgon has sued Miley Cyrus and Sony Music for the singer's 2013 song, “We Can't Stop.”

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York City, claims Cyrus' megahit borrows from Flourgon's 1988 song, “We Run Things.”

On her song, Cyrus sings: “We run things, things don't run we.” Flourgon's song includes virtually the same line, “We run things, things no run we.”

Flourgon's real name is Michael May. The lawsuit, which seeks $300 million in damages, also names RCA Records, which is a Sony label, and Mike WiLL Made-It, who produced and co-wrote “We Can't Stop.”

Cyrus' song became an international multiplatinum hit, giving her an official pop star breakthrough. The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A representative for the defendants didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

