Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival returns in June

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival returns for an eighth year June 15-17,moving to Liberty Avenue for its wider street and closer proximity to the August Wilson Center.
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Facebook
Marcus Miller will kick off this year's Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival with a June 15 concert at the August Wilson Center.
Marcus Miller/Facebook
Marcus Miller will kick off this year's Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival with a June 15 concert at the August Wilson Center.

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival returns for its eighth annual year June 15-17, with Marcus Miller, jazz composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist perhaps best known as a bass guitarist, opening up with a ticketed concert at 7 p.m. June 15.

The weekend event will take place at the August Wilson Center and outdoors on Liberty Avenue, Downtown.

Janis Burley Wilson, jazz festival creator and director, is the new president and CEO of the August Wilson Center. She intends to make changes to and expand the festival footprint, according to a news release. The Liberty Avenue location takes advantage of a wider street and closer proximity to the August Wilson Center.

"The new name (previously the Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival), new venue, and expanded program will please our devoted jazz fest attendees and attract even more jazz lovers from around the world," Wilson says in the release. "The team at the African American Cultural Center is committed to the continued growth and success of this dynamic festival that is a celebration of joy and unity through jazz."

The festival line-up includes: Gregory Porter, Shemekia Copeland, Kenny Garrett, Polly Gibbons, Terri Lyne Carrington, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Emmet Cohen with special guest, Tootie Heath, Donny McCaslin, Pedrito Martinez, Miguel Zenon, Jose Alberto, Ambrose Akinmusire, Orrin Evans, Noel Quintana, DJ Selecta, the University of Pittsburgh Jazz Ensemble and more.

The free JazzFest Crawl throughout Downtown will feature regional jazz artists performing 5:30 to 9 p.m. June 15.

Following Miller's show, the Taste of Jazz party will be held at the August Wilson Center, featuring live music performances and 17 restaurants serving samples for ticketed attendees, concluding with a jam session.

Live performances will continue June 16 and 17. Concert performances on outdoor stages are free and open to the public, with a VIP seating option available for purchase.

Details: pittsburghjazzfest.org

