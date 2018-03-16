Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

The Red Dirt Revival Concert Series coming to Wild Things Park

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
Aaron Watson will headline The Red Dirt Revival Concert Series on May 19.
COURTESY ENTERCOM PITTSBURGH
Aaron Watson will headline The Red Dirt Revival Concert Series on May 19.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pittsburgh country music station Y108 has teamed with Entercom to bring the The Red Dirt Revival Concert Series to Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa.

It is a string of five music events beginning May 19 when Aaron Watson will headline with Roger Creager. Jackson Gardner will open.

On June 16, Pat Green will take the stage after Dalton Domino and Kody West.

Jack Ingram performs on July 28 along with Koe Wetzel and local artist Todd Jones who will open.

On Aug. 18, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Wade Bowen will co-headline with William Clark Green also performing.

Academy of Country Music award winner Eli Young Band will play Sept. 22 with support from Shane Smith and The Saints. Red Dirt Revival host Jackson Gardner will open.

The concerts are an extension of of the station's recently announced "Red Dirt Revival" radio show which airs from 9 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.

"As the nation's leaders in live, original local audio content, we are pleased to bring Texas Country music stars to Pittsburgh this summer," says Michael Young, senior vice-president and market manager, Entercom Pittsburgh, in a news release. "We have received tremendous interest in the genre since the launch of 'Red Dirt Revival' radio and are excited to partner with Lord & Thorn Publishing and Wild Things Park to bring this event to life."

Tickets are on sale now.

Details: Y108.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me