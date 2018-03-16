The Red Dirt Revival Concert Series coming to Wild Things Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh country music station Y108 has teamed with Entercom to bring the The Red Dirt Revival Concert Series to Wild Things Park in Washington, Pa.

Tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/HQlMLVP45e — Y108 (@Y108Pittsburgh) March 16, 2018

It is a string of five music events beginning May 19 when Aaron Watson will headline with Roger Creager. Jackson Gardner will open.

On June 16, Pat Green will take the stage after Dalton Domino and Kody West.

Jack Ingram performs on July 28 along with Koe Wetzel and local artist Todd Jones who will open.

On Aug. 18, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Wade Bowen will co-headline with William Clark Green also performing.

Academy of Country Music award winner Eli Young Band will play Sept. 22 with support from Shane Smith and The Saints. Red Dirt Revival host Jackson Gardner will open.

The concerts are an extension of of the station's recently announced "Red Dirt Revival" radio show which airs from 9 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.

"As the nation's leaders in live, original local audio content, we are pleased to bring Texas Country music stars to Pittsburgh this summer," says Michael Young, senior vice-president and market manager, Entercom Pittsburgh, in a news release. "We have received tremendous interest in the genre since the launch of 'Red Dirt Revival' radio and are excited to partner with Lord & Thorn Publishing and Wild Things Park to bring this event to life."

Tickets are on sale now.

Details: Y108.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.