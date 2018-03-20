Legendary Alan Jackson brings show to Pittsburgh

After 50 Top 10 songs and 35 No. 1 hits, you could call it inevitable that legendary country singer/songwriter Alan Jackson — coming to PPG Paints Arena on March 24 — is a 2018 inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“I started writing because somebody told me I needed some original material,” Jackson said in a news release. “I'd never even thought about writing or studied songwriting. There are different aspects of your career, and they all bring different rewards and feelings … but the songwriting is very fulfilling. Songwriting is definitely the most creative part.”

This latest honor for Jackson came just a few months after he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame — another shoo-in for the Georgian, who has sold nearly 60 million albums and earned more than 150 industry awards since he became famous in the early '90s. Jackson has penned numerous hits, including the “Chattahoochee,” a catchy country classic. Other Jackson favorites include “Midnight in Montgomery,” “She's Gone Country,” “Remember When” and “I'd Love You All Over Again.”

Jackson hasn't put out a studio album since “Angels and Alcohol” in 2015, but he recently released the song “The Older I Get,” which previews his next album. His Honky Tonk Highway Tour began last year and has been selling out arenas around the country.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by opening act Randy Houser. Tickets are $39.99 to $449 for the top VIP package and floor seats. Details: 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.