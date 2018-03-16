Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Aretha Franklin cancels concerts due to doctor's orders

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. Franklin is canceling a concert that would have taken place on her 76th birthday due to doctor’s orders.
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. Franklin is canceling a concert that would have taken place on her 76th birthday due to doctor's orders.

Updated 9 hours ago

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin is canceling two upcoming concerts on doctor's orders.

The Queen of Soul's management team says in a statement Friday that Franklin will not perform March 25 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. That show would have taken place on her 76th birthday.

Franklin also won't appear April 28 at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Organizers say Rod Stewart will perform as the headliner instead.

The statement says the singer has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months. It adds that Franklin is “extremely disappointed she cannot perform as she had expected and hoped to.”

Last year, Franklin announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

