Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 'Twins of Evil' tour headed to KeyBank Pavilion
Updated 12 hours ago
Together again!
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are co-headlining the "Twins of Evil" tour which kicks off July 11 in Detroit, with a stop July 25 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie announce the TWINS OF EVIL: The Second Coming Tour 2018! Presale begins March 19th / General on sale March 24th. Visit https://t.co/byiZ24EkMN for dates/info— Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) March 5, 2018
The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums, Zombie's 2016 "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser," and Manson's 2017 "Heaven Upside Down."
Zombie has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide across six studio albums and two live releases. Manson's sensationalist music and art created an icon that has infiltrated fashion, television, film and music.
Get your tickets now! This tour will definitely sell out! Hell must be planned in advance.… https://t.co/8YAjctyxJL— Rob Zombie (@RobZombie) March 7, 2018
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24.
Details: livenation.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.