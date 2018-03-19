Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 'Twins of Evil' tour headed to KeyBank Pavilion

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, March 19, 2018, 12:30 p.m.

Together again!

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are co-headlining the "Twins of Evil" tour which kicks off July 11 in Detroit, with a stop July 25 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums, Zombie's 2016 "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser," and Manson's 2017 "Heaven Upside Down."

Zombie has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide across six studio albums and two live releases. Manson's sensationalist music and art created an icon that has infiltrated fashion, television, film and music.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Rob Zombie performs during the 'Return of the Dreads Tour,' Thursday, August 25 at the First Niagara Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune Review
Marilyn Manson in 2015 at Pittsburgh's Stage AE.
