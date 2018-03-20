PSO to highlight works of composer Edward Elgar

English composer Edward Elgar is most widely known in America for one of his “Pomp and Circumstance” marches, because it's been widely used in graduation ceremonies for generations. It is one of many wonderful short pieces Elgar wrote, but he also was a master of longer musical forms.

“The two symphonies are big pieces, filled with incredible invention, power and beauty,” says Sir Mark Elder, the British conductor who will start his local debut with Elgar's music.

Elder will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra March 23 and 25 at Heinz Hall. The program is Elgar's Symphony No. 1, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations with cello soloist Anne Martindale Williams and Richard Strauss' “Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks.”

Elgar was 50 when he finally completed his First Symphony and was proud of what he'd accomplished. The composer noted it is filled with joy and sorrow, struggle and conquest, and the contrast between ideal and actual life, in short “a wide experience of human life with a great charity (love) and a massive hope for the future.”

The world premiere in 1908 took place in Manchester, England, by German conductor Hans Richter and the Halle Orchestra. It received more than 100 performances in its first year, including one by the Pittsburgh Orchestra in Carnegie Music Hall. Yet it has been more than a quarter century since the Pittsburgh Symphony's last performance of it, led by former music director Andre Previn in 1991.

Elder, who is music director of the Halle Orchestra, decided to introduce Elgar's First before the performance because he realizes it's unfamiliar to many people who go to Heinz Hall.

“Elgar's music can be a difficult listen if you're not used to it. I want to just open the door to it,” he says. Expect him to show how important the “nobilmente” theme, which opens the piece, is in the last movement and an “an extraordinary musical and artistic thing that happens in the second and third movements.”

Elder decided the order of the program for his debut would follow the pattern that was common when Elgar's First was new to the world.

“A program doesn't necessarily have to contain the biggest, most demanding work in it in the second half. One hundred, 120 years ago it was normal to have the big symphony or big work on the first half,” he says. “Then it was quite usual to have soloists and quite familiar pieces after intermission so everybody would feel the end of the concert had a completely different emotional appeal.”

Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations has a lighter and more transparent orchestral texture and will showcase the virtuosity of the orchestra's principal cellist. Strauss' “Till Eulenspiegel,” which opens with a big horn solo, will provide the boisterous conclusion to the evening's music.

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.