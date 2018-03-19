Friday Evening Music Club plans March 23 recital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Friday Evening Music Club will hold a 7:30 p.m. recital March 23 at Campana Chapel and Lecture Hall on the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg campus.

Featured will be vocal, piano and flute music written from the 17th to 20th centuries, representing the baroque, classical, romantic and 20th century styles, according to a release.

Sarah Steranka of Pittsburgh, guest flutist, will perform the Andante and Rondo Capriccioso Op. 14 by Felix Mendelssohn.

Soprano Sophia Mintas will sing a set of songs by Beethoven, and club president Chris Bartley will sing music of Purcell and Händel.

Pianist Matt Klumpp will collaborate with both singers and flutist, and perform solo piano selections from Hungarian composer Bela Bartok's Suite, Op. 14.

Admission is free to club members; donations are accepted at the door from non-members. A reception will follow.

Details: fridayeveningmusicclub.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.