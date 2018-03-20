Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

'Rising star' French cellist wraps up Saint Vincent College Concert Series on April 7

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 4:39 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

An evening with French cellist Edgar Moreau will conclude Saint Vincent College's 46th Concert Series season.

Called the "rising star of the French cello" by Young Concert Artists Inc., the 24-year-old Moreau will perform at 7 p.m. April 7 in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Performing Arts Center on the Unity campus.

A free reception will follow.

At age 17, Moreau won second prize in Russia's formidable Tchaikovsky Competition and the Young Soloist Prize in the 2009 Rostropovich Cello Competition in Paris. He has performed with distinguished musicians such as Valery Gergiev, Gidon Kremer, András Schiff, Yuri Bashmet, Krzysztof Penderecki, Gustavo Dudamel, Renaud Capuçon, Nicholas Angelich, Frank Braley, Khatia Buniatishvili, Gérard Caussé and the Talich Quartet.

France's top music awards, Les Victoires de la Musique, named him 2013's "Révélation" among young classical instrumentalists.

"Play," his 2014 debut album with pianist Pierre-Yves Hodique is a collection of short pieces and encores. His follow-up album, "Giovincello," presents 18th-century cello concertos recorded with the Italian Baroque ensemble Il Pomo d'Oro.

A Parisian by birth, Moreau first realized he wanted to play the cello at age 4, when he saw a girl having a cello lesson in an antique shop he was visiting with his father. He began lessons soon afterward, and was giving concerts with major orchestras by the time he was 11 years old.

A ticket for the April 7 concert is $25. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour beforehand.

Details: 724-805-2565 or concertseries.stvincent.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

