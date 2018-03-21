Munhall singer Gabby Barrett makes March 25 episode of 'American Idol'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a March 19 Facebook post, local singing sensation Gabby Barrett teased fans with the question, "Do you think I got that golden ticket to Hollywood?"

Fans will get the answer on the March 25 episode of ABC's "American Idol."

Barrett posted on Facebook in February that she was a contestant on the current season of the revived singing competition.

The 18-year-old from Munhall, whose style blends country and R&B, will audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, according to a release.

One of eight children, Barrett began singing at an early age in church choirs and at sporting venues, festivals and concerts. She's opened for country music stars Keith Urban and Toby Keith and for fellow Pittsburgh-area singer Daya.

Her latest album, "16," was recorded in Nashville and is available on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon. A 2016 Journeys Shoes' national ad campaign featured "Youngblood," a song Barrett co-wrote.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.