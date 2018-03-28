Joe Grushecky, Houserockers regroup, re-energize for latest album

Joe Grushecky's new album with his band the Houserockers almost had a different tenor. Some of the songs were initially “party songs,” Grushecky admits. “I wasn't into self-reflection.”

Then Grushecky's son, Johnny, weighed in.

“He was on a blues kick and going through all these blues covers” Johnny Grushecky says. “I said let's do a Houserockers' album. We're a hard rocking band and one of the best bar bands out there, we need more substance.”

Energized by his son's critique, Joe Grushecky wrote some of the best and most introspective songs of his lengthy career for “More Yesterdays than Tomorrows.” The release party for the album is March 31 at the Hard Rock Café, Station Square.

Grushecky reverted to his long-held belief that albums should be narratives, not merely song collections. The arc of “More Yesterdays than Tomorrows” begins with the title track's recognition that time is finite. It flows through the political anthem “That's What Makes Us Great” and “The Voice,” a simmering mid-tempo declaration of faith. The album climaxes with a blistering cover of the gospel song “Ain't No Grave” before winding down with “Don't Mourn Me Like That,” a hymn-like ballad that acknowledges his good fortune.

“This is a record that took some living to come out,” Grushecky says. “I had to live some of the experiences in some of these songs.”

After Johnny Grushecky's push — “he expected more out of me,” Joe Grushecky says — he regrouped with the Houserockers in the studio for the first time since 2009.

“Everybody brought some of their own stuff to the table,” Grushecky says, noting the contributions of drummer Joffo Simmons, guitarist Danny Gochnour, Johnny Grushecky on guitars and drums, bassist Jeff Garrison, and producers Brian Coleman and Rick Witkowski. “We have a real cohesive band sound on the record. We had a new energy. We reinvented ourselves in a good way.”

Absent, however, is longtime bassist Art Nardini, who has worked with Grushecky since 1976. Nardini was seriously injured in an accident in 2016 and hasn't been able to perform with the band since.

“We're like brothers. It was very bittersweet without Art,” says Grushecky. “But he's been very supportive.”

Nardini did play bass on one track, “Hell to Pay,” which is arguably the album's best song. A searing rave-up with a Keith Richards-like guitar intro, it recalls “Sticky Fingers” era Rolling Stones.

That sound — blues-based, raw, and perhaps a bit flawed — is one of the reasons Grushecky became a rocker.

“The Beatles were too perfect, too accomplished,” he says. “But when the Stones came out, it was ‘I get this.' I understood the Stones instinctively. And (“Hell to Pay”) is classic, dirty, Bo Diddley rock.”

Johnny Grushecky feels going into the studio with the Houserockers energized his father and challenged him to reach deeper for better songs and performances.

“When he does solo records, he takes more chances, takes more risks and tries songs that are different,” Johnny Grushecky says. “He had some songs for this record, but they weren't Houserockers songs. I feel like the Houserockers are all about attitude. I feel there's an attitude about being a Houserocker that's been around since the Iron City Houserockers.”

That attitude, as the album title suggests, has an expiration date. Joe Grushecky says he recently went through his catalog: 21 albums, including solo, live and compilation records. It would be so easy to step back and just play his best known songs.

But that's not who he is.

“You hear the clock ticking a little bit louder,” Joe Grushecky says. “You know the road doesn't go on indefinitely. There are parameters. I don't want to say the end is near, but you start looking back. … You start thinking I did this, I did that. But I have some really good songs (on the new album). I still want to make the best music I can make. After Johnny sort of gave me a wake-up call, that was my approach. I wanted to take my time and make a really good record.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.