Joy Ike's latest album is a mission statement

"Better Than Your Box" is Joy Ike's first album in five years. The Pittsburgh native, now living in Philadelphia, admits there have been rough patches since her previous release, "All or Nothing," notably some family issues.

But from those setbacks came the new album, by far the most accomplished of Ike's career, and the most personal.

"The album kind of started to take be shaped by this idea of not being held back by situational things in your life, anything that keeps you from reaching the best of your ability," says Ike, who appears April 14 and 15 at the Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. "That really is parallel to all the social dialogue and all that things that are happening and have been happening, the conversation, in the country."

Ike was especially affected by the unrest in Baltimore in 2015, notably the incident where a mother pulled her son from a protest. That dichotomy – a mother protecting her child, but the child wanting to be heard — was a catalyst for the vocalist and keyboardist.

"I saw that on the news and wrote 'Walk,' right after that, "Ike says of one of the songs on "Better Than Your Box." "The words 'act justly, love mercy, walk humbly,' for me it was basically talking about how this is all around you, and wanting to do something but not knowing how to make it better. Feeling like the average person, but you're really kind of helpless."

"Walk," according to Ike, is the song that set the tone for the entire album, "that gritty, soulful, raw feeling vibe that tends to work its way through all of the song," she says.

"Assurance," the last song on the release, features the line "no more running for cover," also an important theme on the album. Ike says "Bigger Than Your Box" is more than just a collection of songs, but a mission statement that she's fully committed, in life and in music.

"That song ("Assurance") serves as a prayer," she says. "I know that moving forward is hard, but I know that I have assurance that God is here and that I'm not doing this alone. Which has really helped."

The songs are driven by Ike's piano playing, percussive and insistent. At times she sounds like an amalgamation of Ben Folds, Alicia Keys, and Suzanne Vega, but she's carved out a unique niche.

"I have always joked with people that I'm a drummer stuck in a piano player's body," Ike says. "I've never really felt like a piano player. Rhythm has always been the backbone of what I do. If I could I would pick the drums and do that instead, but piano is just how it came out."

It took Ike awhile to find a producer who understood her sound. It wasn't until she met Dave Brophy, a producer and drummer from Boston who has worked with Eli "Paper Boy" Reed, Patty Larkin, and Melissa Ferrick, that she found a kindred musical soul.

"I saw the care that he gave to drums and percussive things," Ike says. "I knew that he was going to be able to enhance that and bring it out in the album."

The album also features contributions from Ike's sister, Peace Ike, on drums – "she kind of understands the tribal vibe my stuff has" – and was influenced by a trip Ike took with her family to Nigeria a few years ago. Add Ike's other influences, and "Better Than Your Box" becomes an album with an international, global feel.

"I kind of feel I'm going back and forth between my identity as an artist born and raised here in America, and that other world that feels out of reach because I'm not there more," she says. "But I'm so there in mindset and in wanting to be more immersed in other cultures. I'm always trying to figure out how to make that show up in my music. But this time around, it wasn't me making it show up, it just kind of showed up. I was really happy because it's not something I'm trying to reach for, it's just there."

Ike performs with J.D. Eicher April 14, at 7 p.m., and Mark Williams April 15 at 6 p.m. Admission: $14-$22. Details: squareup.com/store/joy-ike-music

Local Notes

As Milly, Seth Milberger and Johnny Grushecky create lavish pop songs of the type that used to be staples on playlists in the '70s and '80s. The first single, "Waiting," is an irresistible slice of power pop heaven. Milly's new album, "Place in My Mind," will be released April 13 at Stage AE, North Shore. Kahone Concept and Kaelber are also on the bill. Details: 412-231-1635, promowestlive.com.

Chip DiMonick's new project, Chip and the Charge-Ups, is releasing music via Patreon, a membership platform that serves musicians. Two of the band's new songs have already started to garner attention. "The Ol' Two Niner," a tribute to former Pittsburgh Penguin Phil Bourque, has been featured on the WDVE Morning Show. And DiMonick recently reached an agreement with AT&T SportsNet for the song "Shine Again" to be featured during telecasts of Pirates games. Details: https://www.facebook.com/thechargeups/

The Commonheart is the latest local band to become a natural touring act. The 10-person ensemble, featuring the soulful vocals of Clinton Clegg, will play three dates in Colorado in April, and perform at three festivals later this summer: Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival, May 24 in Martinsville, Va.; Cincinnati's Bunbury Festival on June 1; and the Peach Music Festival in Scranton on July 19. Details: commonheart.com

Shows of Note

Pink, April 7, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

The pop diva is probably still on a high since singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, won by her hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour is in support of the album of the same name. At the tour's first stop in Phoenix she performed most of her hits, including "Get the Party Started." But the surprise in the setlist was a cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Jake Shimabukuro, April 10, Oaks Theater, Oakmont

Shimabukuro is arguably the most popular ukulele player since Tiny Tim. But unlike the faux vaudeville hipster, Shimabukuro is a serious musician, incorporating jazz, blues, classical, rock and funk into his performances. 412-828-6322, theoakstheater.com.

Birdhouse In Your Soul on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson - They Might Be Giants from They Might Be Giants on Vimeo .

They Might Be Giants, April 14, Mr. Small's Theatre, Millvale

The dynamic duo of John Flansbergh and John Linnell have been writing witty, idiosyncratic songs for so long that they predate all the current late-night talk show hosts. Check out this video from "The Tonight Show" with Doc Severinsen and the Tonight Show Band to get an idea of their longevity. (And note the work of the late, great drummer, Ed Shaughnessy). 412-821-4447, mrsmalls.com.

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.