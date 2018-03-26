Jazz Appreciation Month brings the music of 'Mister Rogers' and much more

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and once again the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is bringing in a stellar line-up of acts, including one more celebration of "Mister Rogers Neighborhood."

Along with the weekly JazzLive Series shows at 5 p.m. at the Backstage Bar at the Cabaret at Theatre Square, there will be four headline acts each Tuesday in April at 8 p.m.

April 3, Sean Jones with Strings: This Pittsburgh mainstay may be head of the brass department at Berklee College of Music in Boston now, but he hasn't forgotten his adopted hometown. Jones, who previously was on the faculty of Duquesne University, is still the artistic director of the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra. The composer and trumpeter will perform a concert of American popular songs accompanied by a double string quartet. Cabaret at Theatre Square. Sold out

April 10, Oscar Peñas 4Tet: Peñas was trained as a classical guitarist in Spain, and as a teen studied jazz at Berklee College of Music and New England Conservatory in Boston. The Barcelona native, whose work includes Spanish folk influences and Brazilian grooves, will be joined by his New York-based rhythm section of eight years. Cabaret at Theatre Square. $20.75-$25.75

April 17, An Evening with the Musical Compositions of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood": The show led by Handyman Negri himself, guitarist Joe Negri, will include Sean Jones, and standout artists from Pittsburgh's jazz community including James Johnson and Jevon Rushton on drums, Paul Thompson on bass, Kenny Peagler on piano and vocalist Carolyn Perteete. The performance is part of the ongoing celebration of the 50th anniversary of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" airing on national television. Songs from the show include "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," "It's You I Like," "Sometimes People Are Good" and "Let's Be Together Today." August Wilson Center. $38.75-$48.75

April 24, Branford Marsalis: One of the best-known names in jazz, saxophonist Marsalis has won three Grammy awards (along with his father and brothers), been music director of the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno," toured the world with Sting, and collaborated with the likes of the Grateful Dead, Harry Connick Jr. and Bruce Hornsby. August Wilson Center. $58.25

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org