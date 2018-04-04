Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Step back in time with classics of the 1960s and '70s as rock legends play the Benedum

Rex Rutkoski | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Jay Siegel’s Tokens
Joey Dee
Paul Revere’s Raiders
Mitch Ryder
The Dovels

There may not be a real fountain of youth, but music will come very close for many April 7 at '60s Rock'n'Remember Live at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh.

Nostalgia is the vehicle for a time trip back to the 1960s and '70s as five of the hit-makers of the era — Paul Revere's Raiders, Mitch Ryder, Jay Siegel's Tokens (of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” fame), The Dovels and Joey Dee and the Starliters — gather for almost three hours of memories.

“It's great to know this music is still being appreciated by one of the best and greatest generations ever,” says Jerry Gross of Philadelphia's the Dovells, who rode to the top of the charts in 1961 with their mega dance hit, “The Bristol Stomp,” named after the Philly suburb of Bristol. “You Can't Sit Down” is among songs that followed. ”What I enjoy about performing at all these concerts is the people. These are the people that made our career and still love the music five decades later.”

The Dovells' music resonated with the people because it was fun music for fun times, he adds.

“People thank us for keeping the music alive and for taking them back with the music to a time of their youth,” says Mitch Ryder. That music for Ryder and the Detroit Wheels was led by such numbers as “Devil with the Blue Dress” and “Little Latin Lupe Li.”

He reasons that his songs touched people “because it probably had something to do with coming from a very common middle class working family background.” “I created the music that I wanted to hear. So people coming from a similar background are probably going to be touched by the music because they are hearing the same things in the song that I heard when creating it,” he explains.

Paul Revere's Raiders' have always seen every show as an event, as the late Paul Revere used to say, and ??not just another ‘show,” says veteran Raider Ron Foos.

“The real joy is seeing three generations of families and Raider friends remembering and enjoying our costumes, movement on stage, dance steps, and the Raiders having fun with the audience,” the guitarist says. “Most new fans usually aren't ready for the amount of fun, energy and craziness they get to witness too! Most people don't realize the Raiders have had such a long line up of hits (including “Kicks,” “Hungry,” “Good Thing,” “Him or Me” and “Indian Reservation”) until we play them live. It's very satisfying to be part of the Raiders history. What a journey!”

Every person has their own style of music they grew up on and to which they gravitate, reminds Foos. “We want to re-live that feeling of the good times as teens growing up,” he adds. “We try very hard to provide that experience for our Raider friends.”

The group dedicates a special medley to veterans at each show.

“We have been honored to play all over the world for our troops, including at the Wall in Washington D.C., and they are the best in our eyes,” he says.

Joey Dee does not consider the shows oldies concerts. “They are music from our specific generation, the genesis of rock'n'roll,” he explains. “Being able to perform my music in the original keys is a blessing. Audiences get that retro feeling and that is why we still connect. Our music is timeless. I am humbled by the way the fans still enjoy our music. My band was primarily a dance band (whose members included Jimi Hendrix and members of the Ronettes and Rascals, among others) and we never disappointed.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

