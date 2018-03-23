Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Medical examiner: Temptations singer Dennis Edwards died of meningitis complications

The Associated Press | Friday, March 23, 2018, 11:27 p.m.
In an undated file photo, The Temptations singing group is pictured. From left are; Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin and Glenn Beonard. Back row from left, Richard Street and Dennis Edwards.
In an undated file photo, The Temptations singing group is pictured. From left are; Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin and Glenn Beonard. Back row from left, Richard Street and Dennis Edwards.

Updated 17 hours ago

CHICAGO — The Cook County, Illinois medical examiner's office has determined that former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards died of complications from meningitis.

Edwards died last month in Chicago after a long illness. He was 74.

The Chicago Tribune reports the medical examiner's finding, released Friday, confirms what the family said when announcing Edwards' death on Feb. 1.

The Birmingham, Alabama-born Edwards replaced founding member David Ruffin in 1968. His soulful, passionate voice defined the group for years. He was a member on and off for about two decades and part of the lineup that released “Papa Was A Rollin' Stone,” ‘‘Ball of Confusion (That's What The World Is Today)” and “Cloud Nine.”

Edwards was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of The Temptations in 1989.

