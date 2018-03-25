Alan Jackson runs his Honky Tonk Highway through Pittsburgh
Country music superstar Alan Jackson kept it country with his Honky Tonk Highway Tour at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night.
The 59-year-old Georgia native displayed his well-known blend of traditional honky tonk and mainstream country style with a 20-song show.
The crowd got a healthy dose of Jackson-penned originals with some classic covers mixed in. "Gone Country" got things started:
Jackson finished the set with "Where I Come From" featuring a big-screen video of iconic Pittsburgh scenes.
The logos of our Pittsburgh sports teams naturally got some cheers from the crowd:
Wave those lights.
Set List
Gone Country
I Don't Even Know Your Name
Livin' on Love
The Blues Man (Hank Williams, Jr. cover)
Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)
Who's Cheatin' Who (Charly McClain cover)
Here in the Real World
Chasin' That Neon Rainbow
The Older I Get
As She's Walking Away (Zac Brown Band cover)
Little Bitty
Country Boy
Drive (For Daddy Gene)
Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)
Don't Rock The Jukebox
Remember When
It's Five O'Clock Somewhere
Chattahoochee
Where I Come From
Encore: Mercury Blues (K.C. Douglas cover)