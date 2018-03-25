Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Alan Jackson runs his Honky Tonk Highway through Pittsburgh

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Sunday, March 25, 2018
Alan Jackson plays PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Alan Jackson plays PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Country music superstar Alan Jackson kept it country with his Honky Tonk Highway Tour at PPG Paints Arena Saturday night.

The 59-year-old Georgia native displayed his well-known blend of traditional honky tonk and mainstream country style with a 20-song show.

The crowd got a healthy dose of Jackson-penned originals with some classic covers mixed in. "Gone Country" got things started:

Jackson finished the set with "Where I Come From" featuring a big-screen video of iconic Pittsburgh scenes.

The logos of our Pittsburgh sports teams naturally got some cheers from the crowd:

Set List

Gone Country

I Don't Even Know Your Name

Livin' on Love

The Blues Man (Hank Williams, Jr. cover)

Summertime Blues (Eddie Cochran cover)

Who's Cheatin' Who (Charly McClain cover)

Here in the Real World

Chasin' That Neon Rainbow

The Older I Get

As She's Walking Away (Zac Brown Band cover)

Little Bitty

Country Boy

Drive (For Daddy Gene)

Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)

Don't Rock The Jukebox

Remember When

It's Five O'Clock Somewhere

Chattahoochee

Where I Come From

Encore: Mercury Blues (K.C. Douglas cover)

