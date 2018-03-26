Irwin teen Aubrey Burchell gets American Idol 'golden ticket' to Hollywood
Updated 27 minutes ago
Aubrey Burchell, the 17-year-old singer from Irwin, is going to Hollywood.
She was awarded the "golden ticket" by the "American Idol" judges Sunday night after performing on stage with her father.
On her Facebook page, she writes: "I MADE IT TO HOLLYWOOD!!! WITH 3 YESES!!!!! Thank you ALL for patiently waiting for this news, staying tuned, and for the unconditional love and support! My dad and I performed my original song "Memory" for the judges! You can find on iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, Google Play, Spotify and more!! The whole experience was amazing and at the same time beyond mortifying! LoL! It took a lot of courage for us! At the end of the day... Lionel Richie said that I was an "Artist," Katy Perry said I was "weird, cute and quirky" and that she loved my hair!"
Her Facebook biography says she has performed acoustic sets with her dad at bars, restaurants, banquet halls, weddings, charities and festivals, as well as singing the national anthem for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Riverhounds, Pittsburgh Passion and Washington Wild Things.