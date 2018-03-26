Steely Dan announces stop in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steely Dan will perform in Pittsburgh later this year.

An Oct. 8 performance will be held at Heinz Hall, according to an announcement released Monday.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. American Express cardholders can purchase advance tickets Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Four other shows were announced in early October in Richmond, Va., Buffalo, N.Y., Baltimore, Md. and Bethlehem, Pa. The band will have a nine-snow residency at New York City's Beacon Theater Oct. 17-30.

Donald Fagen will be joined by guitarist Jon Herington, drummer Keith Carlock, bass player Freddie Washington, keyboard player Jim Beard, a four-piece horn section and three backup vocalists. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000.

