Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall hosts 50 years of Yes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Known for such hits as "Roundabout," "I've Seen All Good People," and "Owner of a Lonely Heart," British band Yes also has achieved longevity in the sometimes fickle industry of rock music.

"An Evening with Yes: Celebrating 50 Years" is coming to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall for an 8 p.m. show on July 5.

Known for its lush sound and progressive rock, Yes is planning a 30-plus North American tour date to celebrate 50 years of music, including albums certified multi-platinum, and sales of over 50 million records.

The band's decades-old music still plays in heavy rotation on classic radio stations.

"Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent," guitarist Steve Howe says in a news release.

"We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fan base, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes," Howe adds.

"I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend (the late) Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' pre-eminent bass and vocals," says drummer Alan White in the release.

"Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory," White says.

Venue presale will go live at 10 a.m. March 29 with the password "MUSICHALL."

A limited number of Gold Circle seats will be available at $100, with remaining tickets $82 and $67.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX or Ticketfly.com or Librarymusichall.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.