Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall hosts 50 years of Yes

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 26, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
British band Yes will bring its music to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on July 5 as part of its '#Yes50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes' tour.
Gottlieb Bros.
British band Yes will bring its music to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on July 5 as part of its '#Yes50: Celebrating 50 Years of Yes' tour.

Updated 10 hours ago

Known for such hits as "Roundabout," "I've Seen All Good People," and "Owner of a Lonely Heart," British band Yes also has achieved longevity in the sometimes fickle industry of rock music.

"An Evening with Yes: Celebrating 50 Years" is coming to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall for an 8 p.m. show on July 5.

Known for its lush sound and progressive rock, Yes is planning a 30-plus North American tour date to celebrate 50 years of music, including albums certified multi-platinum, and sales of over 50 million records.

The band's decades-old music still plays in heavy rotation on classic radio stations.

"Much has changed since I joined Yes in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent," guitarist Steve Howe says in a news release.

"We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fan base, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of Yes," Howe adds.

"I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band's rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend (the late) Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris' chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris' pre-eminent bass and vocals," says drummer Alan White in the release.

"Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris' importance to Yes, his desire that we should continue to share Yes music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of 'Onward' to his huge memory," White says.

Venue presale will go live at 10 a.m. March 29 with the password "MUSICHALL."

A limited number of Gold Circle seats will be available at $100, with remaining tickets $82 and $67.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX or Ticketfly.com or Librarymusichall.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me