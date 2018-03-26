Rascal Flatts to be joined by Dan + Shay at KeyBank Pavilion in July

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rascal Flatts will bring its "Back to Us" tour to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on July 27.

The trio of Gary LeVox, his cousin Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney released its 10th studio album, "Back to Us," last year and 14 of its singles have reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

Opening for the country group will be Dan + Shay, which includes Wexford native Dan Smyers, along with Shay Mooney. They've released two albums since meeting in 2012 — "Where It All Began," which reached No. 1 on the country charts in 2014 and "Obsessed," which made it to No. 2.

Also opening is Carly Pearce, a country singer originally from Kentucky who dropped out of school at 16 to sing full-time at Dollywood, before moving to Nashville when she was 19.

In September, Rascal Flatts announced it was opening a contemporary dining restaurant with full-service bar, live entertainment and retail space in the former Bar Louie restaraunt at Pittsburgh's Station Square. No word on when the restaurant, named for the band, will open.

The Station Square restaurant will join the group's other venues in Cleveland, Los Angeles, Stamford, Conn., and a recently announced site in Orlando.

Tickets for the KeyBank Pavilion show go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30

Details: 800-745-3000 or livenation.com