Jergel's adds shows from Kiefer Sutherland, Everclear and Pittsburgh Plays Petty
Updated 9 hours ago
Jergel's Rhythm Grille has a pretty big spring planned, with two more additions to its concert calendar.
• Actor/musician Kiefer Sutherland, who's been busy lately starring as the president in "Designated Survivor" on ABC, returns to the area on the heels of his debut album, "Down in a Hole." He'll be singing and playing guitar along with Rick Brantley. The show is at 8 p.m. May 22. Tickets are $30, $25 in advance. A limited amount of early entry tickets are available for $45. Tickets go on sale at noon March 30.
• Everclear will perform June 6 at Jergel's with opening acts Marcy Playground and Local H. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $55, $49.75 in advance, and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30. A limited amount of early entry tickets are available for $76.
• Pittsburgh Plays Petty — Reunion: A Rotating Line-Up of Pittsburgh Musicians Paying Tribute to the Music & Life of Tom Petty will be at Jergel's on June 8. A similar show played in December to overwhelming success at Mr. Smalls in Millvale. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25, $20 in advance and $30 for early admission. Tickets go on sale at noon, March 30.
Details: ticketfly.com or jergels.com