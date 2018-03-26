Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

'Slide' Hampton and others highlight Wallace's Whiskey Room and Kitchen show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 26, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Jeannette native Locksley Wellington 'Slide' Hampton will bring his jazz trombone music to Pittsburgh's Wallace's Whiskey Room and Kitchen in an April 14 performance.

Shown above, Etta Cox performs at the 2017 Monreville Jazz festival on Aug. 19. Cox will join Locksley Wellington 'Slide' Hampton in an April 14 performance at Wallace's Whiskey Room and Kitchen in Pittsburgh.



Jeannette native and jazz composer, arranger and trombonist Locksley Wellington “Slide” Hampton will perform at 8 p.m. April 14 at Wallace's Whiskey Room and Kitchen, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pittsburgh.

Joining him will be vocalist Etta Cox, trombonist Al Dowe, drummer Roger Humphries, pianist Jeff Lashway and bass player Tony DePaolis, according to a news release.

Tickets are $20.

Hampton, who occasionally plays tuba and flugelhorn, is one of 12 children who learned to play musical instruments and at one time performed as a family band, the release states.

He's played in Europe with the Woody Herman Orchestra, and taught and served as artist in residence at several universities, including Harvard.

His trombone graces the 1992 DVD “Diana Ross Live The Lady Sings ... Jazz & Blues: Stolen Moments,” the release notes.

Hampton also holds several Grammy awards.

He is a 2005 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts NEA Jazz Masters Award.

Performing at 7 p.m. April 14 will be the band Everything Turned to Color, $5 donation.

Details: 412-665-0555 or facebook.com/clwwrkpgh/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

