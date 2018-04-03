Sun King Warriors make music to move you

When Jim Donovan was very young, his mother played Sly and the Family Stone albums that filled his heart with joy. When the Greensburg resident was 8 and on a trip to Disney World with his grandmother, he heard a funk band playing the theme from the ‘70s cop show, “S.W.A.T.,” that similarly elated him.

Those experiences had a lasting effect on Donovan's approach to music.

“It always irked me when I heard music that didn't make me feel,” says Donovan, who will release his second album with the Sun King Warriors, “We See Through It,” April 6 at Mr. Smalls in Millvale. “For me, it didn't make a lot of sense to make something that didn't make you feel.”

The new record builds on the success of the Sun King Warriors' eponymous debut effort, while also expanding the band's range. Most of the new songs begin with a roots-rock base before the Sun King Warriors unleash a guitar solo or an extended rhythmic jam with vocal chants and/or waves of percussion.

The result is a communal feel on “Aah Can You Feel It,” “We Have Arrived” and the other songs. As a renowned facilitator of drum circles and director of the world drumming ensemble at St. Francis University-Loretto in Cambria County, Donovan's goal is for the Sun King Warriors to mesh with audiences.

“It's fun to play for people, but it's way more fun to play with them,” says Donovan, who was a member of Rusted Root for 14 years before leaving in 2004. “One of my great hopes for the music is that people learn it and sing along to it as we're playing. I've had that happen in the past, and it's just a fantastic feeling to have people in it with you. It becomes, for me, what music is for in the first place: It's meant to be cathartic and sweaty and loud, to shift people out of their everyday experience.”

In almost every song the Sun King Warriors subvert expectations. “You Are My Everything,” for example, starts as a ragged, bluesy rocker before turning into a manic rave-up. The title track begins with a mellow country-rock feel, then morphs into a spacey, neo-psychedelic jam.

“I have a creed for this project that it doesn't have to be any one certain thing,” he says. “If we're inspired to try something, we're just going to do and not worry about it.”

To execute his vision, Donovan needed resilient musicians capable of playing a range of styles. He thus recruited bassist Kent Tonkin, guitarist Kevin McDonald, multi-instrumentalist Dan Murphy and a trio of drummers/percussionists: Bryan Fazio, Harry Pepper and Joe Marini.

These players not only had to be creatively nimble, but of the same temperament as Donovan.

“It's a special thing because the first piece that's in there is that we're friends,” he says. “We actually like each other and hang out with each other. There's synergy that carries over into the music.”

The title track, “We See Through It,” is a reaction to what Donovan perceives as an increase in dishonesty, smokescreens and other obfuscations permeating businesses, religions and other facets of society.

“To me it's a point of anger and also of resolve,” he says. “I think people are so much smarter than people doing the lying. They don't realize how much we understand. There are lyrics in the song (the title track) that ‘you gotta pay for what you're making.' It will come back, one way or another. You can't get away with it forever.”

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.