A legend plays on: Ronnie Milsap makes a stop at the Palace Theatre

Ronnie Milsap, who performs at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg on April 6, once was asked which he would choose, given an option between his sight and his musical talent.

“Well, there's no question about that,” Milsap, blind since birth, replied. “I wouldn't trade something that brings such joy and pleasure to people, and brings me such pleasure, and lets me feel so much love from so many people. Music is my life, and there's no way in the world I'd trade it for anything.”

That sentiment is conveyed again by the award-winning musician.

“I'm lucky,” says Milsap, whose most recent studio album, “Summer #17,” honors some of his early musical influences. “I don't need to see to play and sing and feel the love from the audience. My music is all inside of me, and something that I see through with my own insight and own mind. I've been fortunate that people relate to that, that I can communicate with folks through the music, and it means something to them, and they say, ‘I understand. That's how I feel.' ”

He tells of a man who approached him “who almost made me cry.” “He said, ‘You make the little man feel so good.' That probably meant more to me than anything since I don't know when.”

It is not surprising, then, when Milsap says he does not shy from the responsibility when others might want to view him as a role model for those who have to overcome personal challenges.

He has worked to help the lives of a new generation of blind students via his Ronnie Milsap Foundation.

This native of the Smoky Mountains of rural western North Carolina has been recipient of the Country Music Association's (CMA) highest honor, “Entertainer of the Year.”

Early on, Milsap leaned toward music. The son of a sawmill worker, he was a victim of congenital glaucoma. Milsap's earliest musical memories are of the gospel music tent revival meetings and of the bluegrass strains of local pickers.

Ray Charles encouraged him to pursue his music. Elvis Presley recognized Milsap's abilities, inviting him to play keyboards on several of his hits, including “Kentucky Rain.” Presley also invited Milsap to perform at his private New Year's Eve parties and other affairs.

“All the memories I have of him were real positive memories because I was a fan,” Milsap says.

“Music is a wonderful vehicle that has allowed me to meet so many people and live such a wonderful life,” he says. “It has allowed me to make so many friends that I know I would never have had the opportunity to meet without it, and go places I never would have been.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.