Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Sequel announced for Age of Aquarius live hippie music at the Casino Theatre

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Performance in 2017 of Age of Aquarius at the Casino Theatre in Vandergrift.
Courtesy of Christy Learn
Performance in 2017 of Age of Aquarius at the Casino Theatre in Vandergrift.

Updated 4 hours ago

Alle-Kiski bands will assemble again for Age of Aquarius II, songs of the 1960s and 1970s, at Vandergrift's Casino Theatre May 12 at 7:30.

Tickets, $10 for general admission, went on sale March 28.

The same lineup of bands is slated for Aquarius II and for Aquarius I held last fall at the Casino, including: Sourmash, First Light, Heidi and the Hellcats, Folkhammer, and the Love Generation.

Last year's show of mostly hippie music nearly sold out so the organizers decided to do it again, according to Tim Henry, of Leechburg, lead vocalist and guitarist for Sourmash.

Tickets are available at Pomfrets paint and variety store, 149 Farragut Ave. and Soutmash's website: www.sourmashrocks.com/schedule

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me