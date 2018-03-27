Pittsburgh Symphony's summer concert series includes Yo-Yo Ma date

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From Yo-Yo Ma to the music of Harry Potter and Star Wars, the Summer With the Symphony series by the two-time 2018 Grammy Award-winning Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will offer something for every musical taste.

The fourth annual summer season, beginning on May 31, “will appeal to a cross-genre group of music and entertainment lovers,” according to a release.

The schedule includes:

• “An American Salute,” Wilkinsburg Community Engagement Concert, 7 p.m. May 31 at Wilkinsburg High School. An evening of patriotic music in honor of Memorial Day.

• Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, June 3 in Point State Park. Free.

• “PSO@City of Asylum,” 7 p.m. June 7 at Alphabet City, North Side. “From Persia to Pittsburgh” with the music and stories of composer Reza Vali and Persian folk songs. Poets and writers curated by City of Asylum will read.

• Beethoven Concerto Cycle No. 4, June 8 and 10 in Heinz Hall. Includes the world premiere of “Isfahan,” by Pittsburgh composer Reza Vali, in honor of conductor Manfred Honeck's 10th anniversary season with PSO.

• Yo-Yo Ma, June 9 in Heinz Hall. Manfred Honeck will conduct the world-renowned cellist and 20-time Grammy Award-winner in Dvorak's Cello Concerto.

• Emanuel Ax Plays Beethoven's “Emperor,” June 15, 16 and 17 in Heinz Hall. The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, tenor Paul Appleby and the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus will join in for Berlioz's “Te Deum,” never before performed in Pittsburgh.

• Ben Folds, June 20 in Heinz Hall. Major music influencer Folds performs pop and high-energy rock with symphonies across the country.

• Broadway Divas, June 22, 23 and 24 in Heinz Hall. Hits from musical theater greats including “Wicked,” “Cabaret,” “Porgy and Bess” and others with soloists Christina Bianco, Kristen Plumley, Christina DeCicco and N'Kenge.

• “Derek Smalls, Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure in Loud Music in Concert!,” June 27 in Heinz Hall. Actor Harry Shearer tours as the fictional bassist he played in the 1984 parody rockumentary, “This is Spinal Tap,” behind his new album “Smalls Changes.”

• “An Americana Concert,” 7 p.m. June 29 in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall, Oakland. A concert of sing-alongs, marches and tributes to military personnel, opening with Aaron Copland's “Fanfare for the Common Man,” and including “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Armed Forces Salute” and “Over There.”

• Allegheny County Summer Concert Series, June 30 in South Park and July 1 at Hartwood Acres. Free.

• “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert,” July 12 and 13 in Heinz Hall. Oscar-winning composer John Williams' musical score will be performed live as the film is screened.

• “An Evening of Brahms: Conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong,” 7 p.m. July 18 in Heinz Hall.

• PSO/MCG Jazz Concert, 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, North Side. The music of renowned Brazilian icon, Antonio Carlos Jobim, with guest soloists, vocalist Maucha Adnet and percussionist Duduka da Fonseca, and other special guests.

• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert,” 7 p.m. July 26 and 28 in Heinz Hall. John Williams' movie score performed as the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

• Hill House Concert, 7 p.m. July 31 in the Hill House Kaufmann Center, Hill District.

• Vivaldi: The Four Seasons, 7 p.m. Aug. 1 in Heinz Hall.

• “HANSON String Theory, Live With the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in Heinz Hall. The erstwhile “MMMBop'-ers are coming off a sold-out world tour celebrating 25 years together with a new musical manifesto and career-spanning works.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.