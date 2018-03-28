Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

SummerSounds will come out rocking with the Commonheart on June 1

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

What started in 2017 as a problem turned out to be a blessing for this year's SummerSounds concert series.

The band scheduled to perform on June 30 backed out about three days prior, says organizer Dick McCormick, leaving him and fellow organizer Gene James scrambling for a replacement act.

By hook or crook, they were able to book Pittsburgh rock and soul band The Commonheart, led by frontman Clinton Clegg.

The crowd loved the band, prompting McCormick and James to invite them back to open this year's weekly series on June 1 in St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg.

On the following Friday, Tennessee-based singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt will be in town. Music fans might recognize the last name — she's the daughter of renowned musician John Hiatt.

The calendar features new and returning acts, including some of the tribute bands that locals love, McCormick says.

An extra date also has been added to the end of the series, on Sept. 7, to accommodate rock-pop duo Jocelyn and Chris Arndt. Organizers were keen to book them, James says, but they weren't available for an earlier date.

The complete 2018 SummerSounds roster includes:

• June 1: The Commonheart, rock/soul

• June 8: Lilly Hiatt, Americana

• June 15, Butcher Brown, jazz/funk

• June 22, Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters, Americana

• June 29, ONA, rock

• July 6, Selwyn Birchwood, blues

• July 13, Christian Lopez, roots/pop

• July 20, Chuck Prophet, rock

• July 27, Donna the Buffalo, jam rock

• Aug. 3, The English Channel, British Invasion tribute

• Aug. 10, Vanessa Collier, blues/jazz/rock

• Aug. 17, Dancing Dream, ABBA tribute

• Aug. 24, David Wax Museum, folk rock

• Aug. 31, Swift Technique, party-funk

• Sept. 7, Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, rock/pop/blues

Headliners take the stage at 7 p.m. Fridays in the park's Robertshaw Amphitheater. An opening act begins at 6:15 p.m. Food is available.

Admission is free; donations are accepted.

Details: summersounds.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
SummerSounds concerts bring more than music to Greensburg
Steady growth has been a hallmark of SummerSounds, Greensburg's free summer concert series now approaching the start of its 19th season on June 1. Attendance in ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me