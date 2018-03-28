Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Middle Eastern music ensemble coming to Pitt-Greensburg on April 6

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 3:51 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Middle Eastern music ensemble Layali Al-Sham will visit the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg for a concert on April 6, as part of the Joan Chambers Concert Series.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center. Admission is free.

Layali Al-Sham is the University of Texas at El Paso's premier Middle Eastern music ensemble. The group performs diverse styles of Arab music at a professional level and as a site for cultural exchange, according to a release.

Its instrumentation varies from traditional Western classical instruments like the oboe to Middle Eastern classical and folk instruments, such as the ney and oud.

Members come from various countries, including the Middle East and Latin America. Through their music, they seek to bring attention to the hardships and violence that people endure in the midst of conflict in both the Middle East and their sister city of Juarez, Mexico, deemed the most dangerous city in the world in 2010, according to the release.

The Joan Chambers Concert Series is made possible through the support of George F. Chambers, president emeritus of Pitt-Greensburg. It brings local, national and international artists to the campus and is named in honor of Chambers' late wife.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

