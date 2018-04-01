Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Rock Hall receives $4.1M sponsorship from PNC, will partner in new music festival

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is in Cleveland.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is in Cleveland.

Updated 1 hour ago

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will receive $4.1 million over five years to help expand its youth education programs and community activities.

The Rock Hall announced this week that PNC Bank has pledged $3.75 million to support free events, interactive exhibit storytelling and live music. The PNC Foundation pledged another $375,000 to help underwrite the youth education program Toddler Rock.

“There's no limit to what can be accomplished when the power of rock and roll is combined with education,” Greg Harris, the Rock Hall's CEO, said in a statement.

Paul Clark, regional president of PNC Bank, Cleveland, said music has the power to transcend boundaries of age, time and background, WKYC-TV reported.

“That power can be transformed into an educational and entertainment conductor that will bring the community together to create a stronger, more vibrant region,” Clark said.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reported the Rock Hall also is partnering with others to bring a music festival downtown this summer.

The inaugural InCuya festival on Aug. 25-26 will be presented by concert promoter AEG Presents in partnership with the Rock Hall, the city of Cleveland and Destination Cleveland. The cross-genre and multigenerational festival will feature national and local musicians. The full lineup and ticket prices for the festival have not been announced.

PNC's partnership with the Rock Hall will officially kick off on April 7 with the hall hosting Celebration Day Powered by PNC. That event will mark the beginning of a week of celebrations leading up to this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 14 in Cleveland.

The April 7 event will feature activities including fireworks and a live performance headlined by 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Richie Sambora and Australia's Orianthi, according to the Rock Hall.

City officials recently unveiled a study that showed nearly 570,000 visitors came to the Rock Hall in 2017.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me