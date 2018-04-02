Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

The trio of Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and The Cult coming to KeyBank Pavilion

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, April 2, 2018, 3:39 p.m.

Bush, The Cult and Stone Temple Pilots are teaming up to create a tri-headlining event like no other—the Revolution 3 tour. The 20-city outing, including KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on July 21, marks the first time these forces of rock music will hit the road together.

The tour kicks off July 18 in Nashville, Tenn. And wraps up Sept. 1 in San Bernardino, Calif. Each group will take the stage in a different order on every stop and perform a full set of music.

With over 70 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, "Core." The band has just released it seventh studio album, "Stone Temple Pilots (2018)," their first with new lead singer Jeff Gutt.

Bush is touring in support of latest release, "Black and White Rainbows," and single "This is War." Bush has sold over 20 million records and has had 18 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, including "Comedown" and "The Sound of Winter."

The Cult has reveled in a controversial and storied career. In 2016, the band released its 10th studio album "Hidden City," an elegantly brutal masterpiece inspired by a visceral exploration of self and soul launching The Cult into another triumphant world tour burning up stages with Public Enemy, Primal Scream, Foo Fighters and Guns and Roses.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

MICHELLE SHIERS
Ian Astbury is the founder of The Cult, which will perform with Bush and Stone Temple Pilots on July 21 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
COURTESY THE CULT
The Cult, which will perform with Bush and Stone Temple Pilots on July 21 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
COURTESY THE CULT
