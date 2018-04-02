Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Counting Crows hits the road to celebrate 25 years

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, April 2, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
After more than two decades and 20 million albums sold globally, Counting Crows will celebrate 25 years of making music by hitting the road for a worldwide tour, “25 Years and Counting,' including a stop in Pittsburgh on Aug. 30 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Danny Clinch
Counting Crows will celebrate 25 years of in the music biz by hitting the road for a worldwide tour, "25 Years and Counting." It begins with a 40-plus city trek across North America, including a stop Aug. 30 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

Joining the tour is multi-platinum band +Live+. Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after exploding onto the music scene with its breakout album, "August and Everything After," in 1993.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

