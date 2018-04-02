Counting Crows hits the road to celebrate 25 years
Counting Crows will celebrate 25 years of in the music biz by hitting the road for a worldwide tour, "25 Years and Counting." It begins with a 40-plus city trek across North America, including a stop Aug. 30 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
We're hitting the road for the 25 Years and Counting Tour this summer. Joining us is the band @Freaks4Live . Pre-sale/VIP is available starting tomorrow at 10AM local time with the password 25YEARS - For dates/cities click here: https://t.co/P7msfS5nDW pic.twitter.com/maXF5p53hC— Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) April 2, 2018
Joining the tour is multi-platinum band +Live+. Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide after exploding onto the music scene with its breakout album, "August and Everything After," in 1993.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6.
Details: livenation.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.