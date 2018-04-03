Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Willie Nelson announces tour date at KeyBank Pavilion

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 7:39 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Willie Nelson and several other artists will visit KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown later this year.

The performances are slated for Sept. 7, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will go on sale Friday.

In addition to Willie Nelson & Family, also performing during the show will be Van Morrison, Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile, Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real, Particle Kid and The Commonheart. The announcement stated that other performers will be announced later.

The Commonheart, a Pittsburgh-based band, will kick off Greensburg's SummerSounds concert series on June 1. September's concert is one of eight recently added dates for the second leg of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon Friday. Pre-sale tickets are available through Citi card members from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday. Details: outlawmusicfestival.com Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me