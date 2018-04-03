Willie Nelson announces tour date at KeyBank Pavilion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Willie Nelson and several other artists will visit KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown later this year.

The performances are slated for Sept. 7, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour will go on sale Friday.

In addition to Willie Nelson & Family, also performing during the show will be Van Morrison, Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlile, Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real, Particle Kid and The Commonheart. The announcement stated that other performers will be announced later.

The Commonheart, a Pittsburgh-based band, will kick off Greensburg's SummerSounds concert series on June 1. September's concert is one of eight recently added dates for the second leg of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon Friday. Pre-sale tickets are available through Citi card members from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday. Details: outlawmusicfestival.com