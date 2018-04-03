Mavis Staples to headline Three Rivers Arts Festival opening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Known for her decades of gospel and rhythm and blues performances, Mavis Staples will headline opening day of this year's Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival with a 7:30 p.m. June 1 performance on the Dollar Bank Main Stage in Point State Park.

In a news release, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust notes Staples recently released a new album, "If All I Was Was Black."

Staples, who sang with her family for her first paying gig in a Baptist church in 1948, went on to record such hit songs as "I'll Take You There" and "Respect Yourself."

She has performed with Bob Dylan, Booker T., Ray Charles, and The Band, with Prince, Nick Cave and Neko Case writing music for her.

Mavis and the Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999; in 2017, she was among the 38th class inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, the release notes.

Staples joins a previously announced musical line-up including Everything Everything, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Banda Magda, The Mendelsshon Choir of Pittsburgh, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sidewalk Chalk, Valerie June, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and the Mavericks.

All featured festival musical performances are free and open to the public.

Details: traf.trustarts.org

