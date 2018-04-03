Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Mavis Staples to headline Three Rivers Arts Festival opening

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Gospel legend Mavis Staples sings out at Dowe's on 9th, Downtown, in this 2012 photo. Staples will perform on Dollar Bank Main Stage in Point State Park on June 1 as part of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival's musical line-up.
Updated 12 hours ago

Known for her decades of gospel and rhythm and blues performances, Mavis Staples will headline opening day of this year's Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival with a 7:30 p.m. June 1 performance on the Dollar Bank Main Stage in Point State Park.

In a news release, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust notes Staples recently released a new album, "If All I Was Was Black."

Staples, who sang with her family for her first paying gig in a Baptist church in 1948, went on to record such hit songs as "I'll Take You There" and "Respect Yourself."

She has performed with Bob Dylan, Booker T., Ray Charles, and The Band, with Prince, Nick Cave and Neko Case writing music for her.

Mavis and the Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999; in 2017, she was among the 38th class inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, the release notes.

Staples joins a previously announced musical line-up including Everything Everything, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Banda Magda, The Mendelsshon Choir of Pittsburgh, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sidewalk Chalk, Valerie June, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and the Mavericks.

All featured festival musical performances are free and open to the public.

Details: traf.trustarts.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

