Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Jay Z cried with joy when mom came out to him as lesbian

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo released by Starpix, Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter poses with his mother Gloria Carter at a fundraising event to support his college scholarship program in New York. The rapper speaks about his mother on the the April 6 episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” on Netflix. He says he cried when his mother came out to him and that he was happy that his mother was free. (AP Photo/Starpix, Kristina Bumphrey, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo released by Starpix, Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter poses with his mother Gloria Carter at a fundraising event to support his college scholarship program in New York. The rapper speaks about his mother on the the April 6 episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” on Netflix. He says he cried when his mother came out to him and that he was happy that his mother was free. (AP Photo/Starpix, Kristina Bumphrey, File)

Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK — Jay Z says he cried with joy when his mother came out to him as lesbian.

In the April 6 episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” on Netflix, Jay Z says he was happy his mother was free.

The rap mogul says he'd known his mother was gay, but they discussed it for the first time eight months ago.

Jay Z says his mother had to live as someone she wasn't because she didn't want to embarrass her children.

Gloria Carter came out on Jay Z's 2017 song “Smile,” which featured her poem “Livin in the Shadows.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me