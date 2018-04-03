Irwin teen glad for 'American Idol' opportunity, even though she was eliminated

Irwin teen Aubrey Burchell made it to the solo round on “American Idol,” but her time on the show ended without her segments ever airing on ABC.

On Sunday, Burchell, 17, said on Facebook: “Tonight, my American Idol journey officially came to an end. Out of 300,000 people who auditioned for the show, I made it to the top 70. I will forever be thankful for this opportunity and the amazing, charismatic, and talented people that I am blessed to be able to call my friends. ... Thank you to EVERYONE who has followed and shared my journey. I couldn't ask for better supporters and I love you all DEARLY! This is not the end. It is only the beginning.”

Burchell was featured this morning in a segment on the “Broadway's Backyard” program on Y108 country music radio from Pittsburgh.

She told the radio hosts — who invited her to come to the studio and perform between 7 and 8 a.m. April 6 — “No matter what, ‘Idol' was the biggest opportunity I've been given.”

Burchell said she recorded her segments for “Idol” between Jan. 21 and 26. She said she performed Ed Sheeran's “Dive” during the solo round in front of the three judges — Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie — but didn't get any feedback from them.

On her Facebook page, Burchell said she will be hitting the studio this Saturday, and to look for her performing at “places like Z&M Harley-Davidson, TGIS at the Palace Theatre, Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival, Banana Splits Festival, BellaTerra Vineyards, The Keynote Cafe ... and more!”