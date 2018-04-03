Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Munhall's Gabby Barrett makes top 24 on 'American Idol'

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Gabby Barrett during the solo round on 'American Idol'
Gabby Barrett during the solo round on 'American Idol'

Munhall's Gabby Barrett has made it into the top 24 on ABC's "American Idol."

On Sunday's show, Barrett, 17, performed Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" during the solo round, as a tribute to her dad, Blase, who has supported her musical dreams.

Then on Monday's Showcase round, the contestants' had their first chance to perform in front of a full audience. From there, the 50 remaining contestants sat down, one-by-one, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for their Final Judgment.

On April 8, the Top 24 will do solos again and then on April 9, will participate in All-Star Duets with artists like Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, Lea Michele, Sugarland and Aloe Blacc. The show airs at 8 p.m. both days on ABC.

