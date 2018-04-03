Tickets go on sale April 6 for Keith Urban's 'Graffiti U World Tour 2018'
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 for Keith Urban's "Graffiti U World Tour 2018" on June 23 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
The event will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban's supporting act. She is one of country's new voices
The 58-city tour kicks off in June and runs through November and will feature many of his 23 No. 1 songs, as well as brand new numbers that have never been performed live.
ICYMI: Keith Urban brings his Graffiti U World Tour with Kelsea Ballerini to KeyBank Pavilion on SAturday, June 23!Tickets on sale this Friday at 10AM https://t.co/SMNwAp3WN4 Part of the Bordas & Bordas Concert Series. pic.twitter.com/GE6dcEBbte— KeyBank Pavilion (@KeyBankPavilion) April 2, 2018
"I've been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I've never worked with before," says Urban in a news release. "I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating, and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it's their tour too."
Check out #ComingHome on @AmazonMusic 's #BrandNewMusic playlist! https://t.co/Qk4DcjEEgv pic.twitter.com/jRJulf9sLe— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 23, 2018
