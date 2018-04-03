Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Tickets go on sale April 6 for Keith Urban's 'Graffiti U World Tour 2018'

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Keith Urban performs at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 for Urban’s “Graffiti U World Tour 2018” on June 23 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Updated 8 hours ago

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 6 for Keith Urban's "Graffiti U World Tour 2018" on June 23 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

The event will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini as Urban's supporting act. She is one of country's new voices

The 58-city tour kicks off in June and runs through November and will feature many of his 23 No. 1 songs, as well as brand new numbers that have never been performed live.

"I've been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I've never worked with before," says Urban in a news release. "I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating, and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it's their tour too."

Details: livenation.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

