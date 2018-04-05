Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' returns to the charts ... thanks to a meme

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't underestimate the power of a solid meme.

Proof of that axiom can be seen on this week's Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart , where Fleetwood Mac's 1977 classic "Dreams" returns at No. 14.

How does a 41-year-old song rank along with modern acts like Portugal. The Man and Five Finger Death Punch?

The band can thank Mark Villasana, who goes by @bottledfleet on Twitter.

"Fleetwood Mac's music is so boring, you can't even dance to it" Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/2QmrFycHy2 — i m m i g r ❀ n t (@bottledfleet) March 22, 2018

In mid-March, his created a meme using a video of Alcorn State University's color guard entering the school's Mississippi stadium and setting it to the Fleetwood Mac's hit. (In the original video, the guard entered to the 1993 R&B hit "Stay.")

His post jokingly mentioned how it's been said that the band's music tough to dance to.

His video has been viewed more than 6.9 million times and it's been re-tweeted more than 140,000 times.

Billboard reports the meme has given the track a boost of 36 percent in download sales, according to Nielsen Music. It also garnered 1.9 million on-demand streams, which was up 24 percent.

Villasana, 19, told The Washington Post that he's a Fleetwood Mac superfan and he made the mash-up just for fun.

He said he wasn't aware of the video's origin when he tweeted, but that he loved the lead color guard member.

"Whoever she was, she was very fierce," he said.

That lead member is Elexis Wilson, the troupe's captain. She told the Post she was surprised it took off like it did.

"I was shocked that actually somebody watched that video," she said. "People have been emailing me and just telling me, did you know your video got 7 million likes?"

As for Villasana's initial comment about not being able to dance to "Dreams," Wilson says that's not true.

"Music is not boring," she told the Post. "If you're a true dancer you can dance to anything. A true dancer can make it work."

By the way, here's the original video of the Alcorn State color guard: