Music

The day grunge died: Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley remembered

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
This Dec. 13, 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain of the Seattle band Nirvana performing in Seattle, Wash.
Robert Sorbo/AP
This Dec. 13, 1993 file photo shows Kurt Cobain of the Seattle band Nirvana performing in Seattle, Wash.

Updated 9 hours ago

April 5 is the day the grunge music died, claiming two grunge rock legends years apart.

Kurt Cobain, lead singer of Nirvana, died 24 years ago on April 5, 1994. His body was found on April 8, 1994, at his home and it was determined that he died days earlier. Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had also injected a large amount of heroin.

Layne Staley, lead singer of Alice in Chains, died 16 years ago on April 5, 2002. Staley died of an overdose mixture of heroin and cocaine. His body was found two weeks after he died, when his mother and police went to his home to check on him.

Both rockers came up through the Seattle music scene and created lasting legacies.

Cobain and Nirvana jarred the music world with their breakout song, "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Released in 1991, the song was a huge hit and led to quick and overwhelming wealth and attention.

Staley and guitarist Jerry Cantrell formed Alice in Chains in late '80s and released their debut album, "Facelift," in 1990. The single "Man in the Box" was a hit for the band.

Many took to Twitter to remember the two iconic rockers. The official Nirvana account posted an image of Cobain with a note: "We miss you."

Courtney Love, Cobain's wife, posted "the universe always rips open on this day... those ocean blue eyes, we miss you."

Rolling Stone tweeted a video of some highlights of Staley's career.

Fans on Twitter remembered the grunge rockers.

