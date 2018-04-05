The day grunge died: Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley remembered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

April 5 is the day the grunge music died, claiming two grunge rock legends years apart.

Kurt Cobain, lead singer of Nirvana, died 24 years ago on April 5, 1994. His body was found on April 8, 1994, at his home and it was determined that he died days earlier. Cobain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had also injected a large amount of heroin.

Layne Staley, lead singer of Alice in Chains, died 16 years ago on April 5, 2002. Staley died of an overdose mixture of heroin and cocaine. His body was found two weeks after he died, when his mother and police went to his home to check on him.

Both rockers came up through the Seattle music scene and created lasting legacies.

Cobain and Nirvana jarred the music world with their breakout song, "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Released in 1991, the song was a huge hit and led to quick and overwhelming wealth and attention.

Staley and guitarist Jerry Cantrell formed Alice in Chains in late '80s and released their debut album, "Facelift," in 1990. The single "Man in the Box" was a hit for the band.

Many took to Twitter to remember the two iconic rockers. The official Nirvana account posted an image of Cobain with a note: "We miss you."

Dear Kurt—We miss you.image: Michael Levine pic.twitter.com/U4uRE7IMuA — Nirvana (@Nirvana) April 5, 2018

Courtney Love, Cobain's wife, posted "the universe always rips open on this day... those ocean blue eyes, we miss you."

the universe always rips open on this day... those ocean blue eyes, we miss you pic.twitter.com/wBPCbf6ae4 — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) April 5, 2018

Rolling Stone tweeted a video of some highlights of Staley's career.

Layne Staley died 16 years ago today. Look back at 10 live highlights from his incredible but all-too-brief career https://t.co/6pus5ZbJPM pic.twitter.com/mt5KF8WsTW — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 5, 2018

Fans on Twitter remembered the grunge rockers.

The fact Layne and Kurt passed on the same calendar date... https://t.co/hNVq8E3ewh — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) April 5, 2018

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Alice in Chains' Layne StaleyBoth died on the same day . Today's date. Both from Seattle and pioneers of the alt rock scene — Drummond_of_DFS (@Drummond_of_DFS) April 5, 2018

They say music died when Buddy Holly died, but I think it did with these two men. As much as I crave for another "grunge" era, I know it wont happen. What Kurt, Layne, & others did was so organic, so pure that it probably won't happen again. — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) April 5, 2018

April 5: The Day the Grunge Died1994: Kurt Cobain 2002: Layne StaleyBoth died on this day 8 years apart. Rest In Peace Kurt Cobain and Layne Staley. Two legends gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/KZRuN20V9l — Hunter Dvorak (@HuntDvorak2) April 5, 2018