April 14 'She Sings' concert to benefit Blackburn Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lineup of women musicians is scheduled for She Sings on April 14, an evening of music and art to benefit Greensburg's Blackburn Center, at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The event, set for 7-9 p.m. in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center, is part of the Coffee House Live Music Series on the Hempfield campus.

Performers include duos The Heavenly Biscuits, featuring Vanessa Beggs and Lauren Condon, and Detention, with Jane Debone and Amanda O'Leary, along with solo acts Meredith Holliday and Eva Eris.

Artist Joyce Werwie Perry of Crafton, whose works have been exhibited in the Carnegie Museum of Art, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and other local and national galleries, will paint during the performance. Attendees will have a chance to win the work she creates.

The Blackburn Center provides information and services to assist all individuals in living free from domestic, sexual and other forms of violence.

Admission is $10, or free to Pitt-Greensburg students.

Details: She Sings on Facebook

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.