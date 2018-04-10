Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

April 14 'She Sings' concert to benefit Blackburn Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
The Heavenly Biscuits, featuring Vanessa Beggs and Lauren Condon, will perform during She Sings, an April 14 benefit for the Blackburn Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Facebook
The Heavenly Biscuits, featuring Vanessa Beggs and Lauren Condon, will perform during She Sings, an April 14 benefit for the Blackburn Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Artist Joyce Werwie Perry of Crafton will paint live during She Sings, an April 14 benefit for the Blackburn Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Tribune-Review File
Artist Joyce Werwie Perry of Crafton will paint live during She Sings, an April 14 benefit for the Blackburn Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

Updated 16 hours ago

A lineup of women musicians is scheduled for She Sings on April 14, an evening of music and art to benefit Greensburg's Blackburn Center, at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The event, set for 7-9 p.m. in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center, is part of the Coffee House Live Music Series on the Hempfield campus.

Performers include duos The Heavenly Biscuits, featuring Vanessa Beggs and Lauren Condon, and Detention, with Jane Debone and Amanda O'Leary, along with solo acts Meredith Holliday and Eva Eris.

Artist Joyce Werwie Perry of Crafton, whose works have been exhibited in the Carnegie Museum of Art, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and other local and national galleries, will paint during the performance. Attendees will have a chance to win the work she creates.

The Blackburn Center provides information and services to assist all individuals in living free from domestic, sexual and other forms of violence.

Admission is $10, or free to Pitt-Greensburg students.

Details: She Sings on Facebook

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me