Western Pennsylvania rockers immortalize favorite teams, players

Ben Valasek and the Growlers

And now we finally have a team that makes the city proud/we don't need family Buc night anymore to draw a crowd.

— "We've Been Waiting Twenty Years"

In 2013, as two decades of frustration for Pittsburgh Pirates fans dissipated, Ben Valasek wanted to write a song. Not from his point of view, but to embody the feelings of diehard Pirates fans finally cheering for a winning team after 20 consecutive losing seasons.

"I was trying to represent every Pirates fan," says Valasek of West Kittanning. "And I felt when I was done that a true Pirates fan could identify with the song."

Valasek's "We've Been Waiting Twenty Years," written in the style of a pub sing-a-long and featuring his children on background vocals, found favor with fans five years ago. (The Pirates acknowledged the song, Valasek says, but never played it at PNC Park, 20 years of losing not something the club wanted to promote).

But celebrating sports through music dates at least as far back as the venerable "Take Me Out to the Ballgame." John Fogarty's "Centerfield," "Basketball" by Kurtis Blow, and "The Lonely End of the Rink" by The Tragically Hip" are noted celebrations of particular sports. But when songwriters attempt to capture the spirit of city by writing about a single team or athlete, the stakes are significantly higher. Write a bad song about a local legend or team, and there's nowhere to hide.

Some songs go over better than others. "Boys of Winter" by Icarus Witch and "Steelers Polka 2017" by Gene the Werewolf are vibrant tributes performed by accomplished musicians. Further back, Jimmy Pol's "Steeler Fight Song" and "Beat 'Em Bucs (The Bucs Are Going All the Way)" by the Benny Benack Band are firmly embedded in Pittsburgh sports lore.

But other songs are, charitably, best forgotten. Does anyone remember "Roethlisberger 2007," "In the Name of Cope" or "Pittsburgh Pirates Roll with It?"

To write a song that transcends gimmickry, it takes more than an idea and a few chords.

Norman Nardini

Born in West Virginia/raised in Ohio/barely out of high school/when he first hit the show/for 16 years a Buc/he gave the best he had/when the Hall of Fame came callin'/everyone was glad

— "Mazeroski Way"

Meeting a lifelong idol can be intimidating. But when Norman Nardini met Bill Mazeroski, he immediately felt a kinship with the Pirates' Hall of Famer – and an urge to memorialize that moment in song.

"I looked into his beautiful round face and saw a beautiful heart," says the longtime Pittsburgh-based rocker. "After meeting him, I knew I had to touch it up, get it said."

Nardini also has penned a Steelers song. "Stiller Nation," that's about fans of the team spread across the country. But even the voluble and prolific Nardini had trouble capturing the essence of one of Pittsburgh's most revered sportsmen.

"Ole Number 21," about Roberto Clemente, was written in the 1990s. Nardini occasionally performed it at shows, but it always seemed off – "it was flat, it didn't have any dimension to it," Nardini says – and the song was mothballed for at least 20 years.

Recently Nardini started visualizing how Clemente and the way the Pirates' Hall-of-Fame right-fielder moved on and off the field. The missing element became obvious.

"I started to think about how he would walk with this magic rhythm," Nardini says. "How he would talk with this rhythm. It hit me that I had to get back to that song, dig up its bones, give it a chance to be great, by adding rhythm to it."

While Nardini needed two decades to finish "Ole Number 21," some sports anthems are written in the spur of the moment.

Chip and the Charge Ups

Don't be fooled by that smile that's oh‐so‐sweet/He's put men on the ice searching for their teeth/ Pry your ears, let him tell you what is up/ He's a man with his name on that silver cup

— "The Ol' Two Niner"

Chip DiMonick came home one day to a challenge from his wife. The WDVE Morning Show was asking musicians to compose an intro for Phil Bourque's appearances the program, and Sharon Dominick urged her husband to write something.

Within an hour DiMonick had written "The Ol' Two Niner," a hard-rocking tribute to the former Pittsburgh Penguin.

"I've been a Penguins fan all my life," DiMonick says. "I remember going to games as young as 6 years old. If there's a need to write for Penguins' fans, I just have to write it for myself because I'm one of them."

DiMonick is especially proud of the song because his music mirrors Bourque's style of play: gritty and honest, and a bit under the radar.

"If you're playing an underground genre, such as punk or hard rock or metal, you really have to knock on a lot of doors," DiMonick says. "Every time you go over the boards, so to speak, you have to work up a sweat for every bit of airplay or press."

The songs live on

The song has been embraced by fans, both of DiMonick's band and the Penguins. But there's something else at stake for DiMonick, Valasek, Nardini and anyone who else who writes a sports-themed song: the chance for a timeless memorial that spans generations. Pol and Benack are no longer alive, but their songs live on.

"That's the hook, the dream, the goal," Nardini says, "and not just sports songs, but any song. You want to get something significant said. You want to put together something that's not flat and just lays there. You want to put together something that has life, has wheels, has wings, has dimension."

