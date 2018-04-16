Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Fabulous Hubcaps coming to The Palace Theatre

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, April 16, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
The Fabulous Hubcaps are returning to the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on May 6, performing hits from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.
The Fabulous Hubcaps return after a four-year absence to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 6 p.m. May 6. Sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, the Summer Kickoff Classic Rock Concert will feature this band that performs sounds from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

The evening benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organizaton that matches, monitors and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between caring adult volunteers and at-risk youth providing life-impacting experiences.

Tickets are $20.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-8535062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

