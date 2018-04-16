The Fabulous Hubcaps coming to The Palace Theatre
The Fabulous Hubcaps return after a four-year absence to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 6 p.m. May 6. Sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, the Summer Kickoff Classic Rock Concert will feature this band that performs sounds from the 1950s, '60s and '70s.
Tix on sale at 10A for The Fabulous Hubcaps May 6!Expect not only the "oldies" from the 50s, 60s and 70s, but even new "oldies" to awaken the senses and your memories of the sock hop, your prom, and cruising to the drive-in.Get your tickets at https://t.co/QJMWS5lNNQ pic.twitter.com/Vqm6Z5868K— Palace Theatre (@PalacePA) March 1, 2018
The evening benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organizaton that matches, monitors and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between caring adult volunteers and at-risk youth providing life-impacting experiences.
Tickets are $20.
Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-8535062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.