Miranda Lambert headlining August show at KeyBank Pavilion

Losin' her man to another woman ain't slowin' country singer Miranda Lambert down. She'll be appearing Aug. 17 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, on the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

At the April 15 Academy of Country Music Awards gala, Lambert was named 2018 Female Vocalist of the Year. She also won Song of the Year for “Tin Man,” which references the breakdown of her marriage to fellow country star Blake Shelton, who's now in a very public relationship with singer Gwen Stefani.

Accepting the award for “Tin Man,” she said, “Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me.”

Her ACM awards total now stands at 31, breaking her 29-win tie with Brooks & Dunn.

Also on the bill for the KeyBank Pavilion show are the Oklahoma-based Turnpike Troubadours and Tenille Townes, a 2011 Canadian Country Music Award Female Artist of the Year nominee.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 20 at livenation.com.

