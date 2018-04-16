Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday

The Associated Press | Monday, April 16, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Bruce Springsteen, seen here July 16, 2016, during a concert at Circus Maximus in Rome, helped his mom celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J.
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Bruce Springsteen, seen here July 16, 2016, during a concert at Circus Maximus in Rome, helped his mom celebrate her 92nd birthday at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J.

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen treated his 92-year-old mother to an early birthday celebration before Mother Nature spoiled the party.

The 68-year-old Boss and his mom, Adele, danced to two songs Sunday night at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J., before severe storms caused the club to lose power.

They were there to see the Eddie Testa Band, reportedly one of Adele's favorite bands.

Patrons say the Springsteens — along with the rocker's 24-year-old son Sam — were in the club for about 90 minutes.

Adele Springsteen turns 93 on May 4.

Dancing with his mom isn't a new thing for The Boss. Here's a look back at other times Springsteen and Mama Boss cut it up on stage.

