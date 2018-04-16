Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain coming to PPG Paints Arena

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, April 16, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Five-time Grammy-award winner Shania Twain will hit the road this summer for the NOW Tour with a stop in Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. on July 17 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune Review

Her acclaimed comeback album, "NOW" was released in Sept. 2017.

Her acclaimed comeback album, "NOW" was released in Sept. 2017.

"NOW' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over three years to top the all genre chart. The album also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. It is the first album she's released in nearly 15 years.

She remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.

Tickets start at $37. VIP packages are $244-$493.

Details: shaniatwain.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

