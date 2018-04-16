Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain coming to PPG Paints Arena
Updated 16 hours ago
Five-time Grammy-award winner Shania Twain will hit the road this summer for the NOW Tour with a stop in Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. on July 17 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.
Her acclaimed comeback album, "NOW" was released in Sept. 2017.
I am unbelievably excited to announce, my new album #ShaniaNOW is out now! https://t.co/Om8lkg7mwm pic.twitter.com/bVa3086EZN— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) September 29, 2017
"NOW' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over three years to top the all genre chart. The album also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. It is the first album she's released in nearly 15 years.
She remains the top-selling female country artist of all time.
Tickets start at $37. VIP packages are $244-$493.
Details: shaniatwain.com
